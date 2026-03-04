Godrej Properties secures bid land parcel in Kolkata with revenue potential of Rs 1,650 crore

Godrej Properties said that it has won a bid through an e-auction conducted by West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) for a 5-acre land parcel located off EM Bypass, Kolkata.

The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,650 crore, based on current business assumptions.

The parcel is situated along the EM Bypass corridor, which is a well-connected and rapidly developing micro-market linking Salt Lake, New Town, Park Circus, Gariahat, and Garia.

The location benefits from proximity to the under-construction GariaAirport metro line and connectivity to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

In a separate filing, Godrej Properties announced that acquisition of 11.36 acres of land in Sector 63A, Gurugram, through an outright purchase. The parcel is located along Golf Course Extension Road, one of NCRs most premium residential corridors. The proposed residential development is expected to generate over Rs 4,500 crore in revenue potential, comprising a mix of premium low-rise and high-rise units. The companys management indicated that with this transaction, GPL has added over Rs 40,000 crore of future sales potential in FY26, representing approximately 2x its full-year business development guidance, and marking its strongest year for incremental booking value addition.