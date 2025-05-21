Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 10.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 10.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 0.27% to Rs 93.80 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 10.68% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 93.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.43% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.93% to Rs 418.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales93.8093.55 0 418.03426.25 -2 OPM %16.9621.52 -15.5816.94 - PBDT12.8816.08 -20 50.6554.86 -8 PBT6.069.10 -33 21.8827.16 -19 NP0.921.03 -11 5.066.28 -19

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

