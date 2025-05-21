Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 10.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.27% to Rs 93.80 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 10.68% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 93.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.43% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.93% to Rs 418.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

