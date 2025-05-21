Dhunseri Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 87.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.13% to Rs 147.23 crore

Net loss of Dhunseri Ventures reported to Rs 87.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.13% to Rs 147.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 263.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.83% to Rs 144.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.07% to Rs 480.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 403.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

