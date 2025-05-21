Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.18% to Rs 15.38 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 19.11% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.96% to Rs 5.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 53.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.3813.47 14 53.2048.81 9 OPM %17.2316.11 -16.2413.89 - PBDT2.772.24 24 9.007.00 29 PBT2.511.98 27 7.885.95 32 NP1.871.57 19 5.884.49 31

