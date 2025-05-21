Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 26.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 26.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 34.21% to Rs 1909.74 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 26.82% to Rs 319.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 1909.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1422.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.72% to Rs 1075.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1057.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 7028.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5406.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1909.741422.90 34 7028.465406.02 30 OPM %26.7926.81 -26.3027.60 - PBDT503.33406.05 24 1839.421610.30 14 PBT402.50335.73 20 1480.001365.32 8 NP319.00251.54 27 1075.881057.64 2

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

