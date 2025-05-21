Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 26.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.21% to Rs 1909.74 croreNet profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 26.82% to Rs 319.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 1909.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1422.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.72% to Rs 1075.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1057.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 7028.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5406.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
