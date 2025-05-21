Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit declines 17.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 206.06 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers declined 17.95% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 206.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.32% to Rs 63.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 611.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 503.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

206.06174.71611.78503.2110.0315.2512.4411.7625.4428.3590.4562.1924.3027.0785.9857.2820.9825.5763.8846.86

