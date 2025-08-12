Khadim India standalone net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 95.70 crore

Net profit of Khadim India rose 30.30% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 95.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.95.70104.1012.8816.768.2512.451.485.170.860.66

