Minda Corporation standalone net profit declines 18.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.33% to Rs 1134.55 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation declined 18.93% to Rs 41.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 1134.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 966.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1134.55966.9810.9311.21101.14107.5754.0269.5341.8351.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News