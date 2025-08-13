Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 23.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.62% to Rs 25.33 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 23.67% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 92.62% to Rs 25.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.3313.1512.4818.102.922.352.802.342.091.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News