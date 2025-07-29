Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area up around 4% on year, rice acreage spikes 13.40%

Kharif area up around 4% on year, rice acreage spikes 13.40%

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
According to the latest data, the kharif crop acreage stands at 829 lakh hectares as on July 28 as against 798 lakh hectares last year for the same period, marking a rise of around 4% on year. Area under major crop Rice has spiked by 13.40% to 245.13 lakh hectares so far in the current kharif season. The acreage under pulses also rose 3.45% on year to 93.05 lakh hectares. After an upbeat start to the season, there seems to have been some moderation in pace of sowing in recent weeks. Area sown to coarse cereals rose 3.70% to 160.72 lakh hectares. However, the acreage under Oilseeds is down 2.24% on year to 166.89 lakh hectares. In other crops, the sugarcane acreage edged up marginally by 0.50% to 55.16 lakh hectares while the cotton area fell 2.24% to 103.15 lakh hectares.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

