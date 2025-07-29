V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 1466.08 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries declined 25.38% to Rs 73.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 1466.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1477.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1466.081477.108.4310.55124.57154.0998.26132.3673.8598.97

