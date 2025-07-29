Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.88% to Rs 550.43 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 23.79% to Rs 60.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.88% to Rs 550.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 353.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.550.43353.1121.6824.04108.3578.6771.7552.6160.2548.67

