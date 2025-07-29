Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit declines 78.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 1878.90 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Pharmova declined 78.66% to Rs 102.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 482.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 1878.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1720.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1878.901720.4015.4114.62252.50194.50154.40103.80102.90482.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News