Kharif sowing rises around 4% on year

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Total area covered under Kharif crops in India has reached 1,039.81 lakh hectares as of August 15, 2025, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. This is higher than the 1,002.41 lakh hectares recorded during the same period last year, marking a rise of around 4%.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

