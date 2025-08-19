SPML Infra bags Rs 1,073-cr water supply project from Indore Municipal Corporation

SPML Infra has announced it has received an order worth Rs 1,073 crore project from the Indore Municipal Corporation for the augmentation of the city's water supply system under the Government of India's AMRUT 2.0 initiative.

According to an exchange filing, the initiative launched by Govt. of India with the goal of making Indian cities "water secure" and self-reliant. The project also includes a comprehensive 10-year Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contract.

The landmark project is designed to significantly strengthen Indores water infrastructure and ensure safe, reliable drinking water access for over two million residents. The scope of the project involves the construction of a high-capacity raw water intake structure of 1,650 million litres per day (MLD) along with a raw water pumping station. It also includes the development of a 400 MLD water treatment plant (WTP), featuring advanced technologies to meet strict water quality standards.

Additionally, the project entails the installation of clear water booster pumping stations, extensive pumping mains, and a 22-kilometre transmission pipeline network with diameters ranging from 1200 mm to 2337 mm. To support operations, an integrated 132/33 kV electrical substation will also be established. The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) component of the project is scheduled for completion within 30 months from the date of contract signing, including the monsoon seasons. Subhash Sethi, chairman of SPML Infra commented: We are proud to be entrusted with this important project by Indore Municipal Corporation under AMRUT 2.0. Indore is amongst Indias cleanest cities, and this new water infrastructure will further enhance the quality of life for its residents. The scope of this project is truly unique, placing SPML Infra among a handful of companies worldwide with the capability to design and deliver such an integrated water infrastructure system.