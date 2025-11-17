Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 118.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.23% to Rs 548.60 crore

Net profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 118.46% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.23% to Rs 548.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 375.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.548.60375.165.894.0431.5914.5631.5414.5123.5510.78

