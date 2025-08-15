Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.09% to Rs 9.80 crore

Net profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.09% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.8012.912.353.100.170.270.040.120.020.07

