Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of Monga Strayfield

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of Monga Strayfield

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kilburn Engineering has completed the acquisition of Monga Strayfield, a global pioneer in radio frequency drying and heating technologies. The acquisition valued at Rs 123 crore will further strengthen Kilburn Engineering's market position and enhance its offering across key industrial sectors.

The company expects the acquisition to contribute an estimated Rs 80 crore to its topline and be margin accretive.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India enters into MoU with Curtin University

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Azad Engineering bags contract for supplying airfoils from BHEL

Bajaj Housing Finance PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 548 crore in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story