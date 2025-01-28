IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 1069.82 croreNet Loss of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 47.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 112.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 1069.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1140.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1069.821140.37 -6 OPM %55.4331.83 -PBDT69.20-37.34 LP PBT-45.31-132.90 66 NP-47.08-112.56 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content