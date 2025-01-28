IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 1069.82 crore

Net Loss of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 47.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 112.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 1069.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1140.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1069.821140.3755.4331.8369.20-37.34-45.31-132.90-47.08-112.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News