Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 322.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.50% to Rs 70.98 crore

Net profit of Jyoti rose 322.22% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 70.50% to Rs 70.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.70.9841.639.723.537.342.456.461.536.461.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News