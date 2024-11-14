Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 746.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 121.43 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 746.34% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 121.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.121.43126.704.234.424.562.982.230.826.940.82

