Shiva Suitings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.63% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Shiva Suitings remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.63% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

