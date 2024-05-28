Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 44.82 croreNet profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 0.84% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 44.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.71% to Rs 14.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 154.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
