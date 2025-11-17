Tata Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 173.15, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.77% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.15, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25979.8. The Sensex is at 84836.7, up 0.32%.Tata Steel Ltd has added around 0.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10494.75, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 279.26 lakh shares in last one month.