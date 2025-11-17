Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 173.15, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.77% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.15, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25979.8. The Sensex is at 84836.7, up 0.32%.Tata Steel Ltd has added around 0.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10494.75, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 279.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 173.5, down 0.55% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 22.62% in last one year as compared to a 10.77% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 13.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Trishakti Industries gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from Afcons Infrastructure

Torrent Power Ltd soars 1.02%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Groww's post-listing engine fires on all cylinders

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story