Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.27% to Rs 23.58 crore

Net profit of Kimia Biosciences declined 58.33% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.5822.4010.7316.611.632.690.691.790.601.44

