Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Prism Medico & Pharmacy reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2550.00% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.590.0640.88-150.000.65-0.090.65-0.090.66-0.09

