Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 5.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 5.91% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.7553.2171.8168.437.347.005.815.484.123.89

