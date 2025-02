Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit rises 209.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.97% to Rs 28.79 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 209.90% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.97% to Rs 28.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.28.7934.26-5.215.554.732.543.060.943.131.01

