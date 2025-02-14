Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 30.07% to Rs 12.44 crore

Net loss of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.07% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.4417.79 -30 OPM %-22.0311.19 -PBDT-2.941.61 PL PBT-3.790.91 PL NP-3.630.82 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

