Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kinetic Trust reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Kinetic Trust reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Kinetic Trust reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050 0 OPM %20.000 -PBDT0-0.05 100 PBT0-0.05 100 NP0-0.05 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 184.26% in the December 2024 quarter

SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story