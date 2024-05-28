Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monotype India standalone net profit declines 74.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Monotype India standalone net profit declines 74.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.44 crore

Net profit of Monotype India declined 74.18% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.94% to Rs 9.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 4.58 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.440 0 4.580 0 OPM %90.160 -81.440 - PBDT2.06-0.10 LP 9.29-0.17 LP PBT2.06-0.10 LP 9.29-0.18 LP NP2.057.94 -74 9.277.86 18

