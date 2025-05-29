EMS consolidated net profit declines 1.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.39% to Rs 265.83 croreNet profit of EMS declined 1.67% to Rs 46.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 265.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.45% to Rs 183.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.75% to Rs 965.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 793.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
