EMS consolidated net profit declines 1.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 8.39% to Rs 265.83 crore

Net profit of EMS declined 1.67% to Rs 46.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 265.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.45% to Rs 183.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.75% to Rs 965.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 793.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales265.83245.26 8 965.83793.31 22 OPM %22.8827.57 -26.0025.69 - PBDT65.2166.52 -2 258.60213.32 21 PBT62.7063.85 -2 248.98206.79 20 NP46.6047.39 -2 183.54152.38 20

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

