Munjal Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 48.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 312.20 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries declined 48.45% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 312.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.19% to Rs 30.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 1270.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1322.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales312.20278.22 12 1270.521322.42 -4 OPM %2.974.17 -3.493.63 - PBDT10.9619.20 -43 60.2482.01 -27 PBT5.3214.39 -63 39.1262.23 -37 NP3.987.72 -48 30.7139.47 -22

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

