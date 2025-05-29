Munjal Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 48.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 312.20 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries declined 48.45% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 312.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.19% to Rs 30.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 1270.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1322.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

312.20278.221270.521322.422.974.173.493.6310.9619.2060.2482.015.3214.3939.1262.233.987.7230.7139.47

