Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.88% to Rs 534.69 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies rose 19.05% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 66.88% to Rs 534.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 320.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.534.69320.406.8711.3455.8452.1925.3236.9930.6825.77

