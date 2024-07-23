Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 28.52 croreNet profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 23.82% to Rs 30.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 28.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.5227.31 4 OPM %85.4185.68 -PBDT34.7128.61 21 PBT34.6728.57 21 NP30.6224.73 24
