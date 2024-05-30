Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superior Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales decline 15.72% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net loss of Superior Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.72% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 132.88% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 42.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.5810.18 -16 42.3746.52 -9 OPM %-4.3112.28 -6.287.87 - PBDT0.691.27 -46 6.744.26 58 PBT0.571.16 -51 6.183.69 67 NP-0.441.42 PL 5.172.22 133

May 30 2024

