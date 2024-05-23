Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narendra Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Narendra Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 68.98% to Rs 3.48 crore

Net loss of Narendra Properties reported to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.98% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.67% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.04% to Rs 18.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.4811.22 -69 18.6311.22 66 OPM %-90.2357.66 -11.5950.18 - PBDT-2.776.34 PL 3.024.92 -39 PBT-2.786.34 PL 3.004.92 -39 NP-3.535.72 PL 2.254.30 -48

First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

