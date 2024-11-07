Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 1666.02 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 4.92% to Rs 77.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 1666.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1559.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1666.021559.6911.6516.24170.87226.85107.80169.8177.6481.66

