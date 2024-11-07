Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 1666.02 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 4.92% to Rs 77.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 1666.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1559.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1666.021559.69 7 OPM %11.6516.24 -PBDT170.87226.85 -25 PBT107.80169.81 -37 NP77.6481.66 -5

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

