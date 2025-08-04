Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 10.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.73% to Rs 30.23 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 10.98% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 30.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.2334.649.869.963.223.613.033.412.272.55

