Kirloskar Ferrous rises as Q4 PAT spurts 417% YoY to Rs 92 cr

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 3.35% to Rs 490.85 after the company reported a 416.97% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.33 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by a 13.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,736.95 crore

Profit before tax was at Rs 123.66 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 243.5% compared to Rs 36 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Total expense jumped 11.03% year on year to Rs 1,637.68 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 917.86 crore (up 5.97% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 426.84 crore (up 3.86% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit fell 1.22% to Rs 294.04 crore on a 6.8% rise in revenue to Rs 6,564.23 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended the final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 20242025 for approval of the members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Additionally, the board approved seeking shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is one of India's largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles and diesel engines.

