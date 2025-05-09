NDR Auto Components forms 50:50 JV with Hayashi Telempu, Japan

NDR Auto Components (NDR Auto) has entered into a 50-50 Joint Venture (JV) with Hayashi Telempu to bring to the Indian market a range of disruptive and innovative offerings. Both companies will equally invest Rs 33.30 crore towards the setting up of the JV.

The JV will leverage NDR Auto's long-standing experience, capabilities and relationships in the auto components sector, to exclusively bring to the Indian market a range of disruptive offerings from Hayashi Telempu.

The JV has also won its first order from Toyota for Ambient Lighting. The Ambient Lighting portfolio includes Vehicle Mounted Illumination that comprises planning and proposals for light effects such as interior illumination of the shift lever, head liner and door trim. It also offers design and lighting solutions for the Instrument panel.

