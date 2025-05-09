Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDR Auto Components forms 50:50 JV with Hayashi Telempu, Japan

NDR Auto Components forms 50:50 JV with Hayashi Telempu, Japan

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NDR Auto Components (NDR Auto) has entered into a 50-50 Joint Venture (JV) with Hayashi Telempu to bring to the Indian market a range of disruptive and innovative offerings. Both companies will equally invest Rs 33.30 crore towards the setting up of the JV.

The JV will leverage NDR Auto's long-standing experience, capabilities and relationships in the auto components sector, to exclusively bring to the Indian market a range of disruptive offerings from Hayashi Telempu.

The JV has also won its first order from Toyota for Ambient Lighting. The Ambient Lighting portfolio includes Vehicle Mounted Illumination that comprises planning and proposals for light effects such as interior illumination of the shift lever, head liner and door trim. It also offers design and lighting solutions for the Instrument panel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vishal Mega Mart allots 2.71 cr equity shares under ESOP

Lloyd Ent slips after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Ideaforge Tech reports dismal Q4 outcome

TRAI releases Recommendations on Terms and Conditions for Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.76% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story