Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyd Ent slips after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Lloyd Ent slips after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lloyd Enterprises declined 3.20% to Rs 47.16 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 46.22% to Rs 24.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.65 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 46.63% to Rs 489.32 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 29.19% YoY to Rs 41.85 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses climbed 49.94% to Rs 484.81 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 323.33 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 110.61 crore (up 110.13% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 22.28 crore (up 39.95% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 17.02 crore (up 738.42% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.10 paisa per equity share having face value of Re 1 each for FY25, subject to the shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Lloyd Enterprises is a member of the Lloyds Group, the company is engaged in business activities of trading in Iron & Steel products and Investments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ideaforge Tech reports dismal Q4 outcome

TRAI releases Recommendations on Terms and Conditions for Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 417.02% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story