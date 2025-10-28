Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit declines 36.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.21% to Rs 378.10 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declined 36.09% to Rs 43.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.21% to Rs 378.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 430.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.378.10430.7015.3721.7364.7099.8057.0092.0043.2067.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News