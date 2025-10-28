Raymond Realty consolidated net profit rises 1123.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 207.93% to Rs 696.50 crore

Net profit of Raymond Realty rose 1123.17% to Rs 60.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 207.93% to Rs 696.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 226.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.696.50226.1913.186.6875.454.6470.124.3460.184.92

