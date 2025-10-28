Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 51.62 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries rose 57.14% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 51.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.6243.018.066.773.762.553.001.782.091.33

