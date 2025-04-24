Divis Lab spurts as broker maintains buy call

Divis Laboratories surged 5.35% to Rs 6234.50 after a leading foreign brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, setting a price target of Rs 7,050 per share.

In its latest note, the broker highlighted Divis strong potential to emerge as a primary supplier, backed by ongoing capacity expansion. It also noted the addition of OrforglipronEli Lillys promising oral GLP-1 candidateto Divis development pipeline. The report further anticipates additional rounds of capital expenditure as product volumes scale up through 2030.

Divi's is engaged in manufacturing of generic APIs, custom synthesis of active ingredients for innovator companies, other specialty chemicals and nutraceuticals. The company is focused on export markets within the domain of its capabilities.

Divis Laboratories' consolidated net profit surged 64.53% to Rs 589 crore on 25.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,319 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

