Astec Life tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 16 cr

Astec Lifesciences dropped 2.73% to Rs 748.60 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 16.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 0.964 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 22.26% YoY to Rs 119.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Loss before tax stood at Rs 15.66 crore in Q4 FY25, widening from a loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA came in at Rs 6.32 crore in Q4 FY25, down 57.18% from Rs 14.76 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Total expense tanked 13.23% year on year to Rs 135.98 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 85.45 crore (up 3.58% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 14.43 crore (down 1.77% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, operating margin narrowed to 4.62% in Q4 FY25, compared to 8.27% in Q4 FY24.

N. B. Godrej, chairman of Astec LifeSciences, said, In Q4 FY25, Astec reported sequential improvement in performance. EBITDA for Q4 FY25 at Rs 6.8 crore showed an improvement over the earlier quarters. This positive trend was primarily due to an increase in volumes and prices in the enterprise business coupled with an improved product mix in the CDMO business. We expect an uptick in the demand for enterprise & CDMO businesses and a gradual improvement in the performance in the coming year.

Astec Lifesciences is into the manufacturing of agrochemical active ingredients (technical), bulk and formulations, and intermediate products, and it sells its products in India as well as exports them to approximately 24 countries.

