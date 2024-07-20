Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 48.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 19.86% to Rs 7725.41 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 48.84% to Rs 516.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 346.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.86% to Rs 7725.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6445.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income7725.416445.36 20 OPM %63.5057.71 -PBDT690.52462.27 49 PBT690.52462.27 49 NP516.00346.68 49

