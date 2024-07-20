Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 48.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.86% to Rs 7725.41 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 48.84% to Rs 516.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 346.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.86% to Rs 7725.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6445.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7725.416445.3663.5057.71690.52462.27690.52462.27516.00346.68

