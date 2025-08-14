KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 3.12 crore

Net profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 1.43% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.122.6037.1831.151.050.940.970.870.710.70

