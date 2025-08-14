Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 73.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 149.53% to Rs 13.25 crore

Net profit of Ace Software Exports rose 73.61% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 149.53% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.255.3111.5519.401.661.251.221.111.250.72

